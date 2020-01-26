Super Bowl 2020: 49ers vs. Chiefs Favorite and Betting Odds from Las Vegas

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

The NFL season is poised for an exciting conclusion.

Perhaps the Kansas City Chiefs will win their first Super Bowl championship in 50 years? Or maybe the San Francisco 49ers will win their sixth Super Bowl title, moving into a tie with the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers for the most all time?

Either way, Super Bowl LIV should be a thrilling game between two teams that have been among the best in the NFL all season. The matchup is set to take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Feb. 2.

Here's everything else you need to know about this year's Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LIV Information

Who: San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

When: Sunday, Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Odds (via Caesars): Kansas City -1; Over/Under 54.5 points

Super Bowl Breakdown

The betting line for this year's Super Bowl is only one point in favor of Kansas City. At that point, it's essentially a pick 'em game for bettors.

The reason for the slim line for this matchup? Both teams are talented and easily have the potential to win this game. The 49ers have rolled through the NFC's top teams, while the Chiefs have consistently been one of the best in the AFC. Either could capture the Super Bowl championship.

Kansas City has arguably the biggest star in the game, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes emerging as one of the NFL's best players over the past two seasons. Last year, he won NFL MVP, but he and the Chiefs fell short in the playoffs, losing to the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

This year, the 24-year-old isn't going to win the MVP award, but that will surely be OK with him if he can lead Kansas City to the Super Bowl title.

Heading into the game, Mahomes has drawn praise from the defense he is about to go up against.

"There's a ton that makes him unique," San Francisco cornerback Richard Sherman said, according to 49ers Webzone. "He got the MVP last year for a reason. He throws a great deep ball. He trusts his receivers. He's creative with how he gets the ball to them. They have an explosive offense."

But the 49ers have a strong defense. They ranked No. 2 in the NFL this season and have played well in the playoffs against the Vikings and Packers. If they can shut down Mahomes and the Chiefs for any substantial period of time in Super Bowl LIV, that could be enough to allow their offense to pull away.

San Francisco has already had success against other top offenses, too. In Week 13 of the regular season, it held the high-powered Ravens to 283 total yards. Although the 49ers lost that game, it was still a strong showing against the NFL's No. 2-ranked offense.

It's also possible we see both of these units have success.

The Chiefs should find more of an offensive rhythm than other teams have against the 49ers, as they've played well in recent weeks and have a difference-maker in Mahomes. But even if that happens, San Francisco could use a late defensive stand to swing the momentum of the game and win, despite perhaps allowing some early offense.

No matter what happens, it should be a thrilling matchup to watch.