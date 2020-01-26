Pro Bowl 2020 Rosters, Jerseys, Odds and Predictions for NFL All-Star Game

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

So you're excited about the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl. You're not alone. Yes, the Pro Bowl is more of an exhibition of skill than a meaningful contest, but that doesn't mean that it isn't enjoyable—or that the players don't want to win.

The fact that the winning conference gets double the pay certainly helps there.

While last year's contest was a 26-7 blowout in favor of the AFC, the previous two games were settled by a single score. The Pro Bowl returned to the conference format in 2016, with the AFC winning all three games since.

This year's game will feature several young, up-and-coming players, like Lamar Jackson, Nick Chubb and Christian McCaffrey. It won't feature members of the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, for reasons that should be obvious.

Below, you'll find more information on the 2020 Pro Bowl, along with some predictions on how the game might unfold.

2020 NFL Pro Bowl

When: Sunday, January 26, at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

TV and Live Stream: ESPN, ESPN Online

Line, Over/Under (from Caesars): AFC -1, 51

Pro Bowl Rosters

*Starters are listed in bold



*Players who will forgo the event are marked with an asterisk.

*Players who were named to the roster as replacements are marked with a hashmark.

AFC Offense

QB: Lamar Jackson (Ravens), Deshaun Watson (Texans), *Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), #Ryan Tannehill (Titans)

RB: Nick Chubb (Browns), Derrick Henry (Titans), Mark Ingram (Ravens)

FB: Patrick Ricard (Ravens)

TE: *Travis Kelce (Chiefs), Mark Andrews (Ravens), #Jack Doyle (Colts)

WR: Keenan Allen (Chargers), *DeAndre Hopkins (Texans), Jarvis Landry (Browns), *Tyreek Hill (Chiefs), Courtland Sutton (Broncos), DJ Chark Jr. (Jaguars)

OT: Ronnie Stanley (Ravens), Laremy Tunsil (Texans), *Trent Brown (Raiders), #Orlando Brown (Ravens)

OG: Marshal Yanda (Ravens), Quenton Nelson (Colts), *David DeCastro (Steelers), #Joel Bitonio (Browns)

C: *Maurkice Pouncey (Steelers), Rodney Hudson (Raiders), #Ryan Kelly (Colts)

AFC Defense

DE: *Joey Bosa (Chargers), *Frank Clark (Chiefs), Calais Campbell (Jaguars), #Melvin Ingram (Chargers), #Josh Allen (Jaguars)

DT: Cameron Heyward (Steelers), *Chris Jones (Chiefs), Geno Atkins (Bengals), #Jurrell Casey (Titans)

OLB: Von Miller (Broncos), T.J. Watt (Steelers), Matt Judon (Ravens)

ILB: Darius Leonard (Colts), *Dont'a Hightower (Patriots), #Tremaine Edmunds (Bills)

CB: Stephon Gilmore (Patriots), Tre'Davious White (Bills), *Marcus Peters (Ravens), Marlon Humphrey (Ravens), #Joe Haden (Steelers)

FS: Minkah Fitzpatrick (Steelers), Earl Thomas (Ravens)

SS: Jamal Adams (Jets)





AFC Special Teams

K: Justin Tucker (Ravens)



LS: Morgan Cox (Ravens)

P: Brett Kern (Titans)

RS: *Mecole Hardman (Chiefs), #Andre Roberts (Bills)

ST: Matthew Slater (Patriots)

NFC Offense

QB: Russell Wilson (Seahawks), Drew Brees (Saints), *Aaron Rodgers (Packers), #Kirk Cousins (Vikings)

RB: Dalvin Cook (Vikings), *Christian McCaffrey (Panthers), Ezekiel Elliott (Cowboys), #Alvin Kamara (Saints)

FB: *Kyle Juszczyk (49ers), #C.J. Ham (Vikings)

TE: *George Kittle (49ers), Zach Ertz (Eagles), #Austin Hooper (Falcons)

WR: *Julio Jones (Falcons), Michael Thomas (Saints), *Chris Godwin (Buccaneers), *Mike Evans (Buccaneers), #Kenny Golladay (Lions), #Amari Cooper (Cowboys), #Davante Adams (Packers)

OT: *David Bakhtiari (Packers), Tyron Smith (Cowboys), Terron Armstead (Saints), #Lane Johnson (Eagles)

OG: Zack Martin (Cowboys), *Brandon Brooks (Eagles), Brandon Scherff (Redskins), #Trai Turner (Panthers)

C: Jason Kelce (Eagles), Travis Frederick (Cowboys)

NFC Defense

DE: Cameron Jordan (Saints), *Nick Bosa (49ers), #Danielle Hunter (Vikings)

DT: *Aaron Donald (Rams), Fletcher Cox (Eagles), Grady Jarrett (Falcons), #Kenny Clark (Packers)

OLB: Chandler Jones (Cardinals), *Khalil Mack (Bears), Shaquil Barrett (Buccaneers), #Za'Darius Smith (Packers)

ILB: *Bobby Wagner (Seahawks), *Luke Kuechly (Panthers), #Jaylon Smith (Cowboys), #Eric Kendricks (Vikings)

CB: Marshon Lattimore (Saints), *Richard Sherman (49ers), Darius Slay (Lions), *Jalen Ramsey (Rams), #Kyle Fuller (Bears), #Xavier Rhodes (Vikings)

FS: Budda Baker (Cardinals), Eddie Jackson (Bears)

SS: Harrison Smith (Vikings)





NFC Special Teams

K: Will Lutz (Saints)



LS: Rick Lovato (Eagles)

P: Tress Way (Redskins)

RS: Deonte Harris (Saints)

ST: Cordarrelle Patterson (Bears)

Team Jerseys



The Pro Bowl uniforms change yearly, with the AFC traditionally rocking a variation or red and the NFC sporting blue, at least since the AFL, NFL merger. There have been deviations from the formula, however. A year after Nike took over as the NFL's outfitter, they went with a neon college-style motif for the uniforms.

The uniforms once again won't feature the traditional red and blue colors this year. Instead, players will be wearing gold and anthracite, as the Indianapolis Colt and New Orleans Saints have kindly demonstrated:

Predictions

The AFC dominated in last year's Pro Bowl, and while things might not be so one-sided this time around, it's hard not to believe that the AFC will again prevail. If this is the case, team chemistry will play a huge role.

While seven members of the Saints were named to the Pro Bowl, which is a lot, a whopping 12 Baltimore Ravens will be appearing in the game. Of the 12 initially named, only cornerback Marcus Peters dropped out. Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown was inserted as an alternate, however, bringing the total back up to 12.

Expect there to be plenty of back-and-forth, though, and plenty of running plays. It's worth noting that all of the running backs elected to the game are participating.

Also, don't be surprised if there are a number of trick/gadget plays during the contest. This is, after all, supposed to be fun for the players involved. With the NFL testing out an alternative to kickoffs and onside kicks—with a 4th-and-15 attempt replacing the latter—also there to also be a lot of risk-taking.