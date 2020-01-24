Andre Iguodala: Lakers Have Depth, Clippers Have 'Firepower' Amid Trade Rumors

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Likely trade candidate Andre Iguodala offered his thoughts on the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers during an appearance on ESPN's First Take on Friday.

When asked to compare the teams, Iguodala expressed his belief that the Lakers have more depth, while the Clippers have more "firepower."

Iguodala has not played this season following an offseason trade from the Golden State Warriors to the Memphis Grizzlies, but he is expected to be dealt prior to the trade deadline, and the Lakers and Clippers are viewed as two of the top candidates to land him.

Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus broke down Iguodala's trade possibilities Friday and mentioned both the Lakers and Clippers as potential destinations. He noted that the Lakers likely won't be a factor unless Iggy is bought out, though, because of their lack of draft pick assets.

Pincus also named the Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings as contenders, but he called the Dallas Mavericks "a potential favorite" since they can use Courtney Lee's expiring contract as part of the deal.

As seen in the following video, Iguodala said on First Take that he is prepared to play whenever called upon:

The veteran wing called the time off he has enjoyed so far this season a "blessing in disguise" in terms of allowing him to rest and heal after five consecutive long seasons with the Warriors that saw them reach the NBA Finals each year.

Iguodala also said he's "in shape" and added: "I'm ready to get back on the court."

The soon-to-be 36-year-old Iguodala never put up eye-popping statistics during his time in Golden State, since he opted to play a specific role and allowed the likes of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant to carry the scoring load.

He was a key role player in the Dubs' three championship wins, though, and even won the NBA Finals MVP award in 2015 for his work guarding LeBron James.

Last season, Iggy appeared in 68 regular-season games and averaged 5.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He upped that to 9.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 steals in 21 playoff contests.

The Lakers and Clippers both boast stacked teams, and assuming the seeding lines up, there is a good chance that they will face each other in the Western Conference Finals.

The LeBron James and Anthony Davis-led Lakers and the Kawhi Leonard and Paul George-led Clippers could both use a chess piece like Iguodala, and if he goes to one of those teams, it could go a long way toward deciding who represents the Western Conference in the 2020 NBA Finals.