New Orleans Saints Allegedly Aided Catholic Diocese PR Amid Sex Abuse Crisis

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 24, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: The New Orleans Saints logo is pictured during the NFC Divisional Playoff against the Philadelphia Eagles at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

A court-appointed special master will hear arguments from the New Orleans Saints to prevent the release of emails from team executives that reportedly show them offering public relations help to the city's Roman Catholic archdiocese as it dealt with multiple allegations of sexual abuse against its clergy members. 

Per Jim Mustian of the Associated Press on Friday, attorneys for the 12 plaintiffs in the lawsuit found through discovery that the Saints "aided the Archdiocese of New Orleans in its 'pattern and practice of concealing its crimes.'"

A full list of Saints executives involved wasn't listed, but the team's senior vice president of communications Greg Bensel was mentioned. "Multiple" team personnel were also said to have used their team-affiliated email addresses to advise church officials about their messaging and "how to soften the impact of the archdiocese’s release of a list of clergy members 'credibly accused' of sexual abuse."

           

