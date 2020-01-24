15-Year-Old Coco Gauff Upsets Naomi Osaka at 2020 Australian Open

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJanuary 24, 2020

Coco Gauff of the US reacts after a point against Japan's Naomi Osaka during their women's singles match on day five of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 24, 2020. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP) / IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE (Photo by DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images)
DAVID GRAY/Getty Images

American 15-year-old Coco Gauff produced another remarkable performance in a Grand Slam to beat defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round of the 2020 Australian Open on Friday.

The teenager prevailed 6-3, 6-4 over a below-par Osaka, who made 30 unforced errors during the 67-minute contest.

Gauff survived a brief rally from Osaka early in the second set, when the Japanese player's break back looked to be a turning point.

The world No. 67 remained impressively focused and served out another landmark victory at the first time of asking to reach the last 16 in Melbourne. 

                               

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

