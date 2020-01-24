15-Year-Old Coco Gauff Upsets Naomi Osaka at 2020 Australian Open

DAVID GRAY/Getty Images

American 15-year-old Coco Gauff produced another remarkable performance in a Grand Slam to beat defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round of the 2020 Australian Open on Friday.

The teenager prevailed 6-3, 6-4 over a below-par Osaka, who made 30 unforced errors during the 67-minute contest.

Gauff survived a brief rally from Osaka early in the second set, when the Japanese player's break back looked to be a turning point.

The world No. 67 remained impressively focused and served out another landmark victory at the first time of asking to reach the last 16 in Melbourne.

