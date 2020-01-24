Super Bowl Odds 2020: Prop Picks, Spread Projections for 49ers vs. Chiefs

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

One thing should be certain about Super Bowl LIV: It's going to be exciting.

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off on the NFL's grandest stage on Feb. 2, which leaves plenty of time for bettors to place bets on who they think they'll win the Super Bowl, as well as an assortment of other prop bets.

And it's the Super Bowl, so there are a lot of prop bets.

After a look at all the important information for Super Bowl LIV, we will provide predictions for some of the more popular prop bets for the big game.

Super Bowl LIV Information

Who: San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami

When: Sunday, Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox and Fox Sports Go

Odds (via Caesars): Kansas City -1; Over/Under 54.5 points

Popular Prop-Bet Predictions

Super Bowl MVP

It's not often that a defensive player takes home this award, although it did happen twice from 2014-16 as Seattle linebacker Malcolm Smith and Denver linebacker Von Miller earned the honor.

Now seems like a good time for the award to go back to a defensive player, though, with the NFL's No. 2-ranked defense taking part in Super Bowl LIV.

The 49ers' defense has impressed for most of the season, and now they're set to face a Chiefs offense that will be one of its greatest tests. Kansas City has a prolific scoring attack led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is an early betting favorite to win the Super Bowl MVP with bookmakers listed by Oddschecker.

While Mahomes should continue his strong postseason by having another solid performance, all it may take for a San Francisco defensive player to win MVP is a key play late in the game. And it's quite possible the 49ers' defense will be in a position for that to happen.

On a defense filled with talented players, it will be veteran cornerback Richard Sherman who comes up with a key late interception to seal the 49ers' first Super Bowl win since the 1994 season.

Prediction: Richard Sherman

Defensive Touchdown?

Back to that 49ers defense. Is it possible this talented unit could have a player find his way into the end zone at Super Bowl LIV?

This is a yes-or-no bet, as relayed by Oddschecker, so it would only take one defensive touchdown for bettors who took a chance on the bet to cash in. San Francisco ranked sixth in the NFL during the regular season in takeaways with 27 (12 interceptions, 15 fumble recoveries).

The 49ers have a strong defensive front that includes rookie defensive end Nick Bosa and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, so they're going to make it tough on the Chiefs' offensive line. Perhaps that will lead to them getting into the backfield and forcing a fumble.

It's worth taking a risk on San Francisco capitalizing on a turnover by shifting the momentum with a score.

Prediction: Yes

Total Touchdowns

This is similar to an over/under bet, as it's essentially picking whether there will be a lot of offense or a little. And in this Super Bowl matchup, it should be the former.

The Chiefs' offense ranked sixth in the NFL during the regular season, and it's averaging 43 points per game through its first two playoff wins. The 49ers were ranked fourth in the league in total offense during the regular season and are averaging 33 points per game through two playoff victories.

The line for this total-touchdowns bet sits at 6.5, according to the bookmakers from Oddschecker. Based on the offensive potential of both teams, taking the over on this should be a safe move.

Expect the 49ers and Chiefs to combine for more than 54.5 points and more than 6.5 touchdowns in a Super Bowl that could turn into a shootout late.

Prediction: Over 6.5