NBA All-Star Game Rosters 2020: Voting Results for Starters; Predicting Reserves

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Who's ready for an All-Star rematch between two of the NBA's biggest stars?

For the second consecutive year, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will serve as the two team captains for the NBA All-Star Game. Each star will assemble a team of 12 players via a draft that will take place Feb. 6.

The pool of available starters was announced Thursday, while the reserves pool will be announced next Thursday.

Starters were determined by voting, with fans accounting for 50 percent and current NBA players and a media panel each accounting for 25 percent. Reserves are determined by a vote from current NBA head coaches, who aren't allowed to cast votes for their own player.

Here's a look at all the players who will be starters in the NBA All-Star Game—either for Team LeBron or Team Giannis, depending on the results of the upcoming draft—followed by predictions for the 14 players who will be selected as reserves.

2020 NBA All-Star Game Starters

Eastern Conference

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (captain)

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

Kemba Walker, Boston Celtics

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Western Conference

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers (captain)

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

James Harden, Houston Rockets

Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

Reserves Predictions

Eastern Conference

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors

Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Butler feels like the biggest lock among this group, as he finished fourth in the starters voting for Eastern Conference frontcourt players. He had a case to be a starter, so he should easily make the All-Star Game as a reserve. Butler is averaging 20.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game.

The Heat, who are 31-13 and sit second in the Eastern Conference, will also be represented by Adebayo, whose numbers are much improved in his third NBA season. The 6'9" power forward is averaging 15.8 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, well above his previous career highs in both of those categories.

Tatum is another lock, as he's averaging 21.5 points and 6.9 rebounds per game for the Celtics, who are one of the best teams in the NBA. Same thing for Sabonis, who is averaging 17.9 points and 12.9 rebounds per game and will be the Pacers' lone representative.

Simmons and Beal should be locks, especially because there aren't too many other Eastern Conference backcourt choices. Lowry will join them as another guard option to come off the bench for either Team LeBron or Team Giannis.

There's an argument to be made that another Eastern Conference frontcourt player should be picked over Lowry. But the Raptors guard is having a solid season, averaging 20.0 points and 7.5 assists per game while playing a key role in Toronto's continued success.

Derrick Rose will be another option from the Eastern Conference, as he's had a remarkable comeback tale and is having a great season as a bench player for the Pistons. But he's going to just miss out this year.

Western Conference

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Chris Paul, Oklahoma City Thunder

Russell Westbrook, Houston Rockets

James, Davis and Leonard were all players from Los Angeles teams who were named starters, and George will definitely be joining them. He's averaging 23.5 points and 6.0 rebounds in his first season with the Clippers.

If the cards fall right in the draft, perhaps James could even assemble a Los Angeles superteam.

Paul and Westbrook swapped teams in a trade between Oklahoma City and Houston last offseason, and now both will be heading back to the All-Star Game. The duo, along with Lillard, are among the most talented guards in the Western Conference and should have no trouble being selected as reserves.

Jokic and Gobert are the most deserving big men to be selected as reserves. Jokic is averaging 19.4 points and 10.0 rebounds per game, while Gobert is averaging 15.6 and 14.5, respectively. If either of these players got left off the All-Star roster, it would be a big snub.

That leaves one final spot, which will be secured by Ingram. There are several other deserving players (such as Phoenix's Devin Booker, Memphis' Ja Morant, Utah's Donovan Mitchell), but Ingram's stellar first year in New Orleans will give him the edge.

Ingram ranks 10th in the NBA in scoring at 25.5 points per game, while also averaging 6.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. It will be Ingram's first time being selected as an All-Star.