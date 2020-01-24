NHL All-Star Game 2020: Date, Time, Rosters, Format, TV Schedule and Live Stream

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

Most sports only have one All-Star Game, but the NHL now has three.

That's because the league changed to a three-on-three tournament format for the 2016 All-Star Game, and it has stuck with that since. There are four teams participating, representing each of the NHL's divisions: Atlantic, Metropolitan, Central and Pacific.

The two Eastern Conference divisions (Atlantic and Metropolitan) will face off in one semifinal, while the Western Conference divisions (Central and Pacific) will play in the other. The winners will meet in the final to decide the victor of this year's All-Star Game.

The 2020 NHL All-Star Game is set to take place Saturday night at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Here's everything you need to know, including a breakdown of this year's rosters.

2020 NHL All-Star Game

Date: Saturday, Jan. 25

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

All-Star Game Rosters

Atlantic

F David Pastrnak, Boston (captain)

F Tyler Bertuzzi, Detroit

F Anthony Duclair, Ottawa

F Jack Eichel, Buffalo

F Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida

F Mitchell Marner, Toronto

F Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa

D Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay

D Shea Weber, Montreal

G Frederik Andersen, Toronto

G Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay

Pastrnak, who will be the Atlantic captain for the first time, will be the lone representative of the first-place Bruins. Goalie Tuukka Rask was also selected as an All-Star, but he opted not to play in the game and then suffered a concussion that has caused him to miss some time of late.

The Atlantic team will also be without Lightning forward Auston Matthews, whose 34 goals are tied for the second-most in the NHL this season, as he also opted not to participate. However, he will still be in St. Louis for the All-Star festivities.

Playing in his second All-Star Game, Pastrnak leads the NHL with 37 goals this season and ranks fourth with 70 points. He will get offensive help in the form of Eichel, who ranks fifth in the NHL with 28 goals.

Weber is the most experienced All-Star on this team, as he was selected for the seventh time in his 15-year career. No other Atlantic player has been chosen more than three times, and six of these players are making their first appearances in the game.

Metropolitan

D Kris Letang, Pittsburgh (captain)

F Mathew Barzal, N.Y. Islanders

F Nico Hischier, New Jersey

F Travis Konecny, Philadelphia

F Chris Kreider, N.Y. Rangers

F T.J. Oshie, Washington

D John Carlson, Washington

D Seth Jones, Columbus

D Jaccob Slavin, Carolina

G Braden Holtby, Washington

G Tristan Jarry, Pittsburgh

One notable omission from this roster is Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin, who won the voting to serve as team captain but opted to not play for the second straight year to prepare for the second half of the season.

However, Oshie, Carlson and Holtby will all represent Washington, which leads the Metropolitan Division.

Five other players who were selected to play will miss out because of injury: Penguins forward Jake Guentzel, Devils forward Kyle Palmieri, Rangers forward Artemi Panarin, Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton and Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo.

Letang (sixth All-Star appearance) and Holtby (fifth) are the two most experienced players on the team, which also features six first-time All-Stars.

The Metropolitan should be strong defensively with Holtby and Jarry, who ranks second in the NHL with a 2.16 goals-against average and is tied for first with a .929 save percentage, splitting time in the net.

Central

F Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado (captain)

F Patrick Kane, Chicago

F Ryan O'Reilly, St. Louis

F David Perron, St. Louis

F Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg

F Tyler Seguin, Dallas

F Eric Staal, Minnesota

D Roman Josi, Nashville

D Alex Pietrangelo, St. Louis

G Jordan Binnington, St. Louis

G Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg

MacKinnon has 72 points (third in the NHL) and 30 goals (fourth) this season, which led to him being voted as the Central captain for the second straight season. However, he didn't play last year because of injury.

Kane is the most experienced All-Star in this year's game after being selected for the ninth time in his 13-year career, all of which has been spent with the Blackhawks.

Seguin and Staal are both All-Stars for the sixth time, and there are two first-time All-Stars on the team.

Those first-timers are Perron and Binnington, who are among the four Blues players who will be playing on home ice. The Central team is also being led by St. Louis head coach Craig Berube, so there will be plenty of familiar faces for the hometown fans to cheer for.

The Blues, who won last year's Stanley Cup, are leading the Central Division, so it's fitting that they will have this much representation on All-Star weekend.

Pacific

F Connor McDavid, Edmonton (captain)

F Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton

F Tomas Hertl, San Jose

F Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles

F Max Pacioretty, Vegas

F Elias Pettersson, Vancouver

F Matthew Tkachuk, Calgary

D Mark Giordano, Calgary

D Quinn Hughes, Vancouver

G Jacob Markstrom, Vancouver

G David Rittich, Calgary

McDavid is the captain of the Pacific team for the fourth consecutive season and led the division to victory at the 2018 All-Star Game. This season, he tops the NHL with 76 points.

The Canucks lead the Pacific, and they are well-represented with three All-Stars, including first-time selections Hughes and Markstrom. Hertl, Pacioretty, Tkachuk and Rittich are also all making their All-Star Game debuts.

This team will be without four of its representatives, though. Ducks forward Jakob Silfverberg is missing the game through personal reasons. Sharks forward Logan Couture and Coyotes goalie Darcy Kuemper are out because of injury. Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury has opted not to participate.

The Pacific team also contains the NHL's second-leading scorer: McDavid's Edmonton teammate, Draisaitl, who has 74 points this season.

All-Star Game Prediction

Since the switch to the three-on-three tournament format in 2016, only the Pacific and Metropolitan Divisions have won the All-Star Game. The Pacific won in 2016 and 2018, while the Metropolitan won in 2017 and last year.

Following that pattern, it would be the Pacific's turn to win this year. And that's exactly what will happen.

McDavid and Draisaitl will power the team to a semifinal win over the Central, which will be disappointing for the hometown Blues fans. The Pacific will then face the Metropolitan, which has plenty of scoring options despite not having Ovechkin, in the final.

In the end, the Pacific's offensive firepower will be too much, even for the Metropolitan's strong defense and pair of talented goalies (Holtby and Jarry).

The Pacific will take back the All-Star crown and proves it's the best division in hockey—at least in this format—this year.

Prediction: Pacific 6, Metropolitan 4 in final