Ex-Cowboys WR Dez Bryant Hints at 3 'Dream' NFL Teams He'd Like to Sign with

Blake SchusterContributor IIIJanuary 24, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 31: Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys in action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 31, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

He hasn't played in the NFL since 2017, but Dez Bryant is still hoping to return to the field one day. 

The former star wideout for the Dallas Cowboys tweeted Thursday that he's got three teams he'd love to join on his mind—just in case any general managers are monitoring his feed in prime time:

It's easy to assume "blue and silver" refers to a reunion with Dallas. "Black and purple" would be the Baltimore Ravens, which, sure. Who doesn't want to play with a quarterback like Lamar Jackson?

"Black and gold" is most likely the New Orleans Saints, who briefly signed Bryant in 2018 before he suffered an Achilles injury and was unable to play a game with the team. Now, teammates like Drew Brees, Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara would be appealing for any free agent.   

But if, by chance, "black and gold" refers to the Pittsburgh Steelers, it's hard to imagine JuJu Smith-Schuster doing anything but welcoming the 31-year-old wide receiver with open arms. 

