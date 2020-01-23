2020 NBA All-Star Game Jerseys Unveiled as LeBron, Giannis Named Captains

Blake SchusterContributor IIIJanuary 24, 2020

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 19: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers hug following a game at Fiserv Forum on December 19, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The latest iteration of the NBA's All-Star jerseys have arrived, and they are a gloriously eye-popping tribute to the "L" train lines in Chicago where the game is being hosted. 

While the official game jerseys will be the normal red and blue bases, all of the threads will feature the six-pointed star made iconic on the Chicago flag. 

Here's the breakdown:

  • Green and pink jerseys will be used in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game
  • Brown and yellow jerseys will be used for the NBA Cares Special Olympics Unified Basketball Game
  • Orange and purple will be used in the Rising Stars Challenge

The looks are a perfect way to honor the host city without overshadowing the on-court product. 

With LeBron James (6,275,459 votes) and Giannis Antetokounpo (5,902,285 votes) leading the All-Star voting, trying to one-up the game's stars wouldn't be easy to do, anyways. The two captains will draft teams on Feb. 6 after the reserves are announced.

The NBA All-Star Weekend kicks off in Chicago on Friday, February 14.

