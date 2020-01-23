Megan Rapinoe Says IOC 'Scared About the Wrong Things' Amid Olympics Protest Ban

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Megan Rapinoe has criticised the International Olympic Committee for their clampdown on athletes protesting at the forthcoming 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Speaking to TSN's Mike Beauvais, the United States women's national soccer team superstar said the IOC's ruling is "backwards," and the committee have misplaced fears:

"It shows me that they're scared about the wrong things and that they're not actually focusing on, or even thinking about or committed to, protecting the individual's rights or protecting the rights of people who are underrepresented or minorities or looking at all to hold, not only different Olympic committees, but just countries to the highest standard that they're then going to hold all of the athletes to."

