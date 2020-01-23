A.J. Green: Franchise Tag from Bengals 'Is Not the Best Thing' in Free Agency

Frank Victores/Associated Press

As A.J. Green heads into an uncertain free agency this offseason, the seven-time Pro Bowler has mixed feelings about the possibility of receiving the franchise tag from the Cincinnati Bengals.

Speaking to WLWT's Elise Jesse, Green admitted he wouldn't necessarily turn down $18 million for one year, but said the "franchise tag is not the best thing" because it indicates the team only wants you for a single season:

Green has been consistent about his desire to find a long-term contract this offseason, whether it's from the Bengals or another team.

He told Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com in December that sitting out a full season wouldn't be his approach if Cincinnati does tag him:

"I wouldn't sit out [the season], but you have to understand that the franchise tag means you're not committed to the long term so the off-season workouts, training camp, stuff like that would be questionable. I don't know about training camp, because I still have to get in football shape. Definitely not OTAs."

Per Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Green doesn't necessarily want the same extension the Atlanta Falcons gave Julio Jones (three years, $66 million fully guaranteed), but wants to be paid in line with other top receivers.

The Bengals have a huge offseason ahead of them coming off a 2-14 record in 2019. They own the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and have to decide if they want to keep Green, who has only played nine games over the past two seasons due to injuries. He missed this season after tearing ligaments in his ankle during the team's first training camp practice.

The NFL has yet to officially announce 2020 values for the franchise tenders, but Over the Cap estimates the wide receiver tag will be worth $18,491,000.

Green, 31, had over 1,000 receiving yards in six of his first seven seasons from 2011-17. He has averaged 14.8 yards per reception with 63 touchdowns in 111 career games.