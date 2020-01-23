Daniel Jeremiah 2020 NFL Draft Big Board: Joe Burrow Lands at No. 3 in Rankings

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Although many expect LSU quarterback Joe Burrow to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young claimed the top spot on the big board of NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah.

Young terrorized opposing teams during his junior year, racking up 16.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss in just 12 games. Jeremiah compared the Buckeyes star to Julius Peppers and Mario Williams, who combined to reach 13 Pro Bowls.

Video Play Button OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Right Arrow Icon

In general, the defensive side of the ball dominated Jeremiah's top five. Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown came in at No. 2, with Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons and Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah sitting fourth and fifth, respectively.

Based purely on value, the Cincinnati Bengals could presumably target Young to play opposite his former OSU teammate Sam Hubbard along the defensive line. Simmons' versatility would also make him a great fit for a team that ranked 30th in defensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders.

Over the last 10 years, though, seven quarterbacks have been the No. 1 pick. Finding a franchise QB is difficult, and having a young passer on a below-market rookie contract makes roster-building much easier.

The Bengals are almost assuredly going to have a new quarterback in 2020, too, with Andy Dalton's future up in the air. Cincinnati would save $17.7 million by trading or releasing Dalton, and absorbing that cap hit makes little sense for a team that won two games in 2019.

Taking Burrow wouldn't be a tremendous reach. The Heisman Trophy winner threw for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns in his senior year, and Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked him second behind Young in his most recent big board.

Assuming Burrow is selected by the Bengals, the Washington Redskins will have a great consolation prize since Young will fall into their laps with the No. 2 pick.