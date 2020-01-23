Report: Gary Kubiak to Take over as Vikings' OC; Was Serving as Assistant HC

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Gary Kubiak has reportedly agreed to become the Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator, replacing Kevin Stefanski after he departed to take over the head coaching job with the Cleveland Browns.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Kubiak will take the role after spending last season as an assistant head coach and offensive adviser on Mike Zimmer's staff.

Minnesota has been in the market for a new offensive coordinator since Stefanski was announced as the Browns head coach Jan. 13.

Stefanski took over as the Vikings offensive coordinator on an interim basis midway through the 2018 season after John DeFilippo's firing. He was given the full-time job this season, and his unit ranked ninth in the NFL with 25.4 points per game.



Kubiak returned to coaching in 2019 after spending the previous two years as a senior personnel adviser with the Denver Broncos. He walked away from being head coach of the Broncos following the 2016 season, citing health concerns.

The 58-year-old was hospitalized with a complex migrane in October 2016 that caused him to miss Denver's Week 6 game against the San Diego Chargers. He had a previous health scare during the 2013 season as head coach of the Houston Texans when he was taken off on a stretcher after collapsing while leaving the field during halftime of a game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Kubiak went 82-75 in 10 combined seasons as head coach of the Texans (2006-13) and Broncos (2015-16). He won Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos and made the playoffs twice with the Texans, exiting in the divisional round on both occasions.