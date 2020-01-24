Hull City vs. Chelsea: FA Cup 2020 Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Frank Lampard takes his Chelsea team to Championship side Hull City on Saturday in the fourth round of the 2020 FA Cup.

The Blues head into the match after losing to Newcastle United and drawing with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

Hull City are currently 12th in the Championship and booked their place in the fourth round with a 3-2 win over League One's Rotherham United.

A stoppage-time goal from Tom Eaves secured a dramatic victory and saw the 28-year-old striker complete his hat-trick

Date: Saturday, January 25

Time: 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 1 (UK)

Live Stream: BT Sport website (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.)



Odds (via Caesars): Hull City 113-20, Draw 71-20, Chelsea 47-100

Match Preview

Chelsea are likely to rotate their team for Saturday's match against lower-league opposition but may also be without some key players due to injury.

Christian Pulisic remains on the injured list, while Reece James missed the game with the Gunners due to a knee problem.

There are also concerns about top scorer Tammy Abraham's fitness after he had to be helped off the pitch at the end of Tuesday's draw with Arsenal:

Belgium international Michy Batshuayi is likely to start in attack and will be aiming to find the back of the net for the first time since October's Carabao Cup defeat to Manchester United.

Fringe players such as Willy Caballero, Fikayo Tomori and Pedro will also be hoping for their first minutes since featuring in the 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the third round.

Hull City have decisions to make over their starting XI, particularly in attack. Jarrod Bowen is the Tigers' top scorer with 17 goals in 2019-20, but his future at the club is uncertain:

Bowen did not start the third-round win over Rotherham, which allowed Eaves to stake a claim for a starting spot after bagging a hat-trick:

Hull City boss Grant McCann also confirmed the club will be without Jordy de Wijs, Callum Elder and Matthew Pennington against Chelsea, although Kamil Grosicki could return from injury.

The Tigers may fancy their chances of pulling off a cup upset given Chelsea's mixed form in 2020, but Lampard will demand improvement from his side, and they should have enough quality to progress.