Shaquille O'Neal's Son Shareef Announces Decision to Transfer from UCLA

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

UCLA forward Shareef O'Neal, the son of Hall of Fame center Shaquille O'Neal, announced his intention to transfer Wednesday.

"After meeting with Shareef on Tuesday, he told me that he plans to transfer. We fully support his decision and are wishing him all the best," UCLA coach Mike Cronin said in a statement.

O'Neal, a freshman, averaged 2.2 points and 2.9 rebounds in 13 games this season. He returned to the Bruins after missing the entire 2018-19 season after undergoing surgery for a preexisting heart condition.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.