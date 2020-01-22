Mavericks Rumors: Joakim Noah Contacted After Dwight Powell's Achilles Injury

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

The Dallas Mavericks have reportedly contacted free-agent center Joakim Noah in the aftermath of Dwight Powell's season-ending Achilles tear.

Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported the news, though he noted the Mavs are concerned about Noah's ability to stay healthy. The 34-year-old played 42 games with the Memphis Grizzlies last season and had a surprising re-emergence on both ends of the floor.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Noah suffered an injury over the summer but was healthy by November and looking to sign with a contender.

The Mavericks would need to make a roster move to free up a spot for Noah or any other replacement for Powell. Boban Marjanovic is slated to see an increase in playing time in the interim but has been held to limited minutes throughout his career. It's likely the Mavericks will need additional big man depth, barring a decision to almost exclusively play small.

Noah averaged 7.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists last season in Memphis. While he doesn't possess Powell's athleticism near the rim, he is a heady passer at the elbow and can atone for his shooting shortcomings by knowing where to go with the ball. Noah was also a solid defender last season after regressing heavily during his stint with the Knicks.

It's possible the Mavericks will first look to improve their big man depth via trade before next month's deadline. If they're willing to take on future salary, Dewayne Dedmon has been readily available in Sacramento. Finding a matching salary to take on Dedmon may prove difficult, however.

Other options include adding a player from the G League or exploring Donatas Motiejunas' availability when the Chinese Basketball Association's season ends.