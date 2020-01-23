Senior Bowl 2020: Rosters, Top Prospects for College All-Star Game

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

One of the marquee events during the NFL draft process, the Senior Bowl brings together a vast collection of talent to showcase their skills in front of league personnel. General managers, executives and scouts have all traveled to Mobile, Alabama, for the All-Star showcase.

Not every top prospect attends the Senior Bowl, but the 2020 edition features a handful of expected first-round picks. Top prospects include Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw and LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton.

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts highlights the well-known players who aren't rated as highly in draft talks, but the Senior Bowl offers a chance for the Sooners star and the 100-plus prospects to improve their perceptions as prospects.

Senior Bowl Info

When: Saturday, Jan. 25 at 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Rosters

North Team: Coached by Matt Patricia, Detroit Lions staff

South Team: Coached by Zac Taylor, Cincinnati Bengals staff

Top Prospects

B/R's Matt Miller released his latest ranking in early January, and many of the players are participating in the Senior Bowl.

The highest-rated player is Kinlaw (No. 12), who collected 73 tackles over the last two seasons at South Carolina. During that span, he notched 10.5 sacks from his interior position.

The 22-year-old has a remarkable story too.

Next up is Alabama edge-rusher Terrell Lewis (20). Despite an injury-riddled start to his career, he put together a healthy and productive year to solidify a place on the early-round radar. He posted 11.5 tackles for loss, six sacks and 16 hurries in 2019.

Fulton (23) headed to Mobile after helping LSU defeat Clemson to win the national championship. For his career, the stingy cornerback allowed a 41.3 completion rate in SEC play when targeted, according to Pro Football Focus.

Most attention falls on the quarterbacks, though.

Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa are the consensus top options at the position, but Herbert (28), Utah State's Jordan Love (45) and Hurts (76) are trying to raise their stock in Mobile. They're also contending with Washington's Jacob Eason and Georgia's Jake Fromm in the overall draft rankings.

While the Senior Bowl is simply one piece of a player's total evaluation, quarterbacks will always be monitored closely.

Other key prospects on Miller's board include Cal safety Ashtyn Davis (36), Wisconsin edge-rusher Zack Baun (37) and Arizona State receiver Brandon Aiyuk (43).

USC wideout Michael Pittman Jr. (44), Purdue tight end Brycen Hopkins (48), Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison (49) and Houston offensive tackle Josh Jones (50) are also top-50 players.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.