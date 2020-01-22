Packers Rumors: Mike Pettine to Return as Defensive Coordinator in 2020

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2020

Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine is seen before an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Mike Roemer/Associated Press

His defense was torched during a 37-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game, but Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine will reportedly have a chance to redeem himself in 2020.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Pettine will return in the same position next season. The defensive coordinator met with head coach Matt LaFleur on Wednesday and will remain in place for at least another year.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    How Shanahan's System Turns Afterthoughts into Star RBs

    NFL logo
    NFL

    How Shanahan's System Turns Afterthoughts into Star RBs

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    LaFleur Questions GB's Effort

    HC calls Packers' effort in NFC Championship 'bothersome': 'Something that I'm still trying to figure out right now'

    Green Bay Packers logo
    Green Bay Packers

    LaFleur Questions GB's Effort

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    LaFleur on Rodgers: 'He's Still One of the Most Talented Players Out There'

    Green Bay Packers logo
    Green Bay Packers

    LaFleur on Rodgers: 'He's Still One of the Most Talented Players Out There'

    Packersnews
    via Packersnews

    Lamar Wants to Keep Improving 📈

    'I'm not the best, I'm not the greatest ... I gotta work on everything'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Lamar Wants to Keep Improving 📈

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report