Packers Rumors: Mike Pettine to Return as Defensive Coordinator in 2020

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

His defense was torched during a 37-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game, but Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine will reportedly have a chance to redeem himself in 2020.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Pettine will return in the same position next season. The defensive coordinator met with head coach Matt LaFleur on Wednesday and will remain in place for at least another year.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.