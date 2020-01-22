Maya Moore Will Sit Out 2020 WNBA Season to Focus on Criminal Justice Reform

Jordan Johnson/Getty Images

Maya Moore will miss her second straight WNBA season in 2020.

According to the New York Times' Kurt Streeter, the Minnesota Lynx star plans to sit out "so she can continue to push for criminal justice reform and the release of Jonathan Irons, a man she believes is innocent of the crime for which he was sentenced to prison."

Moore told Streeter: "I'm in a really good place right now with my life, and I don't want to change anything. Basketball has not been foremost in my mind. I've been able to rest, and connect with people around me, actually be in their presence after all of these years on the road. And I've been able to be there for Jonathan."

