Australian Open 2020 Results: Winners, Scores, Stats from Friday Singles Bracket

TPN/Getty Images

Seven-time champion Novak Djokovic advanced to the fourth round of the 2020 Australian Open on Friday, but Serena Williams' campaign to win a 24th Grand Slam title came to a premature end.

No. 2 men's seed Djokovic prevailed 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 over Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in 85 minutes.

Williams, meanwhile, was ousted by Wang Qiang in a tight three-setter.

Elsewhere, top women's seed Ashleigh Barty advanced after beating Elena Rybakina 6-3, 6-2, and former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki called time on her career after losing to Tunisia's Ons Jabeur.

Here are some key results from Friday's action. For the complete results, visit the Australian Open's official website.

Men's Singles

(2) Novak Djokovic bt. Yoshihito Nishioka: 6-3, 6-2, 6-2

(14) Diego Schwartzman bt. (24) Dusan Lajovic: 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 (7)

Marton Fucsovics bt. Tommy Paul: 6-1, 6-1, 6-4

Women's Singles

(1) Ashleigh Barty bt. (29) Elena Rybakina: 6-3, 6-2

(27) Wang Qiang bt. (8) Serena Williams: 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-5

(7) Petra Kvitova bt. (25) Ekaterina Alexandrova: 6-1, 6-2

(22) Maria Sakkari bt. (10) Madison Keys: 6-4, 6-4

Ons Jabeur bt. Caroline Wozniacki: 7-5, 3-6, 7-5

(8) Alison Riske bt. Julia Goerges: 1-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2

Djokovic was ruthless in his dismantling of Nishioka. His serving was superb, with 74 per cent of his first serves finding their mark and 17 of his points coming via aces:

The Serbian offered up just one break point, which he saved, while winning five of the six break points he earned when Nishioka had the ball in hand, and he hit 40 winners to his opponent's 15.

Djokovic will now meet No. 14 seed Diego Schwartzman, who he has beaten on all three previous occasions they have met.

Serena bemoaned her poor performance after her shock loss against Wang:

The American icon was some way from her imperious best, and the immaculate Wang found herself serving for the match at 5-4 in the second set.

Like so many before her, the Chinese No. 27 seed blinked, and Williams levelled the match up by winning the subsequent tiebreak.

It seemed inevitable the seven-time Melbourne Park champion would then go on to win.

But Wang continued to cause Serena problems and eventually claimed a well-deserved victory with her third match point.

Williams' stats from the two hour, 41 minute contest paint a picture of the 38-year-old's struggles.

Her first serve was only at 56 percent, and she made a whopping 56 unforced errors compared to Wang's 20.

Jabeur is next in line for the 28-year-old after victory over Wozniacki:

The Dane, who won her sole Grand Slam at the Australian Open back in 2018, announced in December that 2020's opening Grand Slam would be her final tournament, and there were emotional scenes on the Melbourne Arena after her defeat:

Barty's campaign to win her home Grand Slam for the first time continued as she dispatched 20-year-old Rybakina in 78 minutes.

The world No. 1 claimed five breaks across the two sets and hit 28 winners. She will play America's Alison Riske in the next round.