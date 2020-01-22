Chelsie Kyriss Says Antonio Brown 'Desperately Needs' Mental Health Treatment

Steven Senne/Associated Press

With Antonio Brown involved in legal trouble once again, the mother of his children wants the former NFL star to seek help.

Chelsie Kyriss took to Instagram Wednesday with a public statement about Brown and his wellbeing:

"Over the last few years I have stood at the side of my children's father Antonio Brown and watched the rise and fall of an incredible man and athlete. Our children and I have distanced ourselves from him and our former home. Although we have parted ways I wish nothing but the best for him. Unfortunately, it seems Antonio has made questionable choices and continues to ignore the advice of those who love and support him. At this point the boys and I are working on building a new life free from any impulsive, reckless and unhealthy behaviors. My hope is that Anotonio will get help and seek the mental health treatment that he so desperately needs so that he can be the father all of his children need and deserve."

Police are reportedly investigating an alleged burglary and battery involving Brown in Hollywood, Fla., per Chris Bumbaca of USA Today. Police said Brown had "locked himself in his house." when they were attempting to contact him regarding the investigation.

Brown also recently streamed an Instagram live video yelling at Kyriss and police officers called to his home in front of his children.

Following that incident, agent Drew Rosenhaus dropped Brown as a client until he seeks counsel.

Kyriss is now the latest person to ask the 31-year-old to find professional help.

This has all been part of a tumultuous year for Brown, who was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Oakland Raiders following arguments with teammates and coaches. A tirade against Raiders general manager Mike Mayock and publicly sharing notices the team sent to him then led to his release.

While he was signed by the New England Patriots and played one game, he was then released again after his former trainer filed a lawsuit accusing Brown of sexual misconduct and sexual assault. A second woman also came forward with an allegation of sexual misconduct and later said Brown sent her threatening text messages after her story went public.



Brown has denied the allegations and took to Twitter Wednesday to apparently proclaim his innocence in the latest incident.