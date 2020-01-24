What’s the Endgame for Bizarre Otis, Mandy Rose Angle on WWE SmackDown?

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

After a slow start on Fox, WWE SmackDown finally appears to be on the ascent, and the ongoing angle between Otis and Mandy Rose may be a big part of that.

Although SmackDown boasts a few intriguing storylines at the moment, none are more fascinating than Otis attempting to make Mandy fall for him. Their history dates back to their time in NXT together, but only now is WWE incorporating all of that into an actual angle on the show.

Sure enough, it's been the best thing going not only on the blue brand but also, arguably, in the entire company for the past month or so. Both Otis and Mandy have played their respective roles remarkably well and kept fans guessing over what's next.

Most importantly, WWE is taking its time with the angle and allowing it to play out. If Rusev, Bobby Lashley and Lana can get almost four months out of their never-ending rivalry, there's no reason Otis and Mandy can't have the same amount of focus and effort put into their storyline on Friday nights.

The last we saw the two of them together, Otis was holding the blonde bombshell in his hands following her fall from the ring on SmackDown. As entertaining as the angle has been so far, what will be the eventual payoff?

This list will look at five possibilities for what the endgame for this budding romance could prove to be.