Matt LaFleur Talks Packers' 'Bothersome' NFC Championship Game Effort vs. 49ers

The Green Bay Packers were steamrolled Sunday by the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game in a 37-20 loss that wasn't even as close as the score indicates.

Head coach Matt LaFleur opened up during a news conference Wednesday when asked about the team's lack of urgency, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN:

"That's something that I'm still trying to figure out right now as we speak. I mean, I don't understand that because you're there. You have an opportunity to go to play in a Super Bowl. And for that to happen, it's extremely ... it's bothersome. We have to look at ourselves, everybody. I'm going to look inside of myself and see why weren't our players playing with their hair on fire. I think everybody in our organization has to do that."

