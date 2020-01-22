Police: Antonio Brown 'Locked Himself in His House' Amid Battery Investigation

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Seven-time Pro Bowler Antonio Brown has "locked himself in his house," the Hollywood (Florida) Police Department said Wednesday, as authorities seek to contact him over an alleged battery.

USA Today's Chris Bumbaca reported Brown's trainer, Glen Holt, was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with burglary with battery. Brown is also considered a suspect.

According to ESPN's Cameron Wolfe, Holt is accused of assaulting a moving-truck driver who was bringing some of Brown's possessions to his Florida home. Police were hopeful of speaking with Brown to determine his role in the incident.

Wolfe spoke to some of his neighbors who said they "have been fed up with the antics coming from the home, including multiple police encounters this month."

In one instance, Brown streamed an argument he was having with the mother of his three children at his house on Instagram Live.

On Thursday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Drew Rosenhaus had removed himself as Brown's agent. Rosenhaus reportedly remained open to staying with Brown, "but not until he first gets help."

The events are the latest in a long line of troubling allegations against Brown. Britney Taylor, a former trainer who worked with Brown, filed a civil lawsuit against him last September alleging he sexually assaulted her on three separate occasions from 2017 to 2018.

Shortly after, another woman told Sports Illustrated's Robert Klemko that Brown had approached her from behind "naked, holding a small hand towel over his genitals" while she was working at his house. Klemko also shared intimidating texts sent to the woman following the publication of the first interview from the same number she had previously used to contact Brown.

Brown remains under investigation by the NFL in connection to allegations of sexual misconduct and assault. Josina Anderson of ESPN reported in November that he had met with the league as part of the investigation.

Wolfe added the NFL learned of the newest allegations against Brown and his trainer and "has begun its own investigation in an attempt to procure details."