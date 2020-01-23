FA Cup 2020: 4th-Round TV Schedule, Live Stream, Odds and Predictions

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

The 2019-20 FA Cup's 16 fourth-round ties take place this weekend with defending champions Manchester City in action against Fulham.

Premier League leaders Liverpool visit Shrewsbury Town, Tottenham Hotspur are up against Southampton, Arsenal face Bournemouth and Chelsea are at Hull City.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are still to find out whether they will play Watford or Tranmere Rovers.

Northampton Town, the lowest ranked side left in the competition, kick proceedings off on Friday against Derby County.

FA Cup 4th-Round Schedule, Predictions

Friday, January 24

8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: Northampton Town 1-2 Derby County on BT Sport 1 (UK)

8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: QPR 3-2 Sheffield Wednesday on BT Sport Extra 1 (UK)

Saturday, January 25

12:45 p.m. GMT/7:45 a.m. ET: Brentford 0-2 Leicester City on BBC One (UK)

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m ET: Burnley 2-1 Norwich City

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m ET: Coventry City 2-2 Birmingham City

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m ET: Millwall 1-0 Sheffield United

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m ET: Newcastle United 3-1 Oxford United

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m ET: Portsmouth 2-2 Barnsley

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m ET: Reading 1-1 Cardiff City

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m ET: Southampton 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m ET: West Ham United 2-0 West Bromwich Albion

5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET: Hull City 0-3 Chelsea on BT Sport 1 (UK)

Sunday, January 26

1 p.m. GMT/8 a.m. ET: Manchester City 3-1 Fulham on BBC One (UK)

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m ET: Watford/Tranmere Rovers 1-1 Manchester United on BT Sport 1 (UK)

5 p.m. GMT/noon ET: Shrewsbury Town 0-4 Liverpool on BBC One (UK)

Monday, January 27

8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: Bournemouth 2-1 Arsenal on BT Sport 1 (UK)

Live streaming available via BBC iPlayer, BT Sport app (UK) and ESPN+ (U.S.)

Latest Tournament Odds

Manchester City 9-4

Liverpool 5-1

Tottenham Hotspur 8-1

Chelsea 9-1

Leicester City 10-1

Arsenal 12-1

Manchester United 12-1

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker

City already look to have relinquished their two-season hold on the Premier League title.

Even having played two games more than Liverpool, the Sky Blues are still trailing them by 13 points, and a third successive league title already looks a step too far for Pep Guardiola's side.

As a result, the cup competitions will hold City's focus for the remainder of the campaign.

Championship side Fulham visit the Etihad Stadium on a fine run of form.

They have lost just one of their last seven in all competitions and knocked Aston Villa out of the FA Cup in the third round.

Had Fulham been hosting City at Craven Cottage, they would be confident of causing an upset, or at least forcing a replay.

However, visiting City will prove a challenge for Scott Parker and his side, especially as Fulham have lost each of their last eight fixtures against the champions.

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool, meanwhile, are without an FA Cup trophy since 2006 and haven't reached the final since 2012.

A spot in the fifth round of the 2019-20 tournament seems inevitable, though, given they visit League One's Shrewsbury on Sunday.

Manager Jurgen Klopp will make changes for the fixture, but even with a second-string side, the Reds were able to get past rivals Everton in the third round.



Liverpool can seemingly do no wrong at the moment and will be on a huge high after last weekend's victory against Manchester United.