2020 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-Round Projections, Top Prospects Ahead of Super Bowl

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Senior Bowl Week doesn't quite carry as much buzz as Super Bowl Week, but its relevance to the NFL isn't too far behind.

The invite-only showcase allows college football's top upperclassmen to display their skills and ideally improve their draft slot. It doesn't work for everyone, but ask Baker Mayfield, Daniel Jones and Carson Wentz whether they had any regrets about participating.

Following Tuesday's practice, the players have two more tune-up sessions Wednesday and Thursday before Saturday's game (Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network).

After laying out our latest mock draft below, we'll identify three players to watch at this year's Senior Bowl.

NFL Mock Draft 2020

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

8. Arizona Cardinals: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

11. New York Jets: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

12. Oakland Raiders: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

13. Indianapolis Colts: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

15. Denver Broncos: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

16. Atlanta Falcons: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

17. Dallas Cowboys: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

18. Miami Dolphins (via Pittsburgh Steelers): Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State

19. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears): Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams): CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

22. Buffalo Bills: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

23. New England Patriots: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

24. New Orleans Saints: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

25. Minnesota Vikings: Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma

26. Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans): D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

27. Seattle Seahawks: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

28. Baltimore Ravens: Terrell Lewis, Edge, Alabama

29. Tennessee Titans: Julian Okwara, Edge, Notre Dame

30. Green Bay Packers: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

32. San Francisco 49ers: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

Prospects To Watch

Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon



Before scouts were salivating over Joe Burrow, many were infatuated with Justin Herbert, who was in play for the top pick last year before opting for another go-round with the Ducks.

The 6'6", 237-pounder looks the part of an NFL franchise quarterback. But his senior season, while a step up from his junior campaign, still showed flashes of the inconsistency that could scare off some would-be suitors.

A big showing in Alabama might be all Herbert needs to solidify his standing as an elite quarterback prospect.

"The best players always find a way to stand out by the end of the week, and the 6'6" quarterback needs to separate himself from the pack," ESPN's Todd McShay wrote. "Show off the big arm. Make some plays with that mobility. And find some rhythm and consistency throughout the week. Herbert has to make a statement."

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

The fourth of four quarterbacks to crack our mock first round, Jordan Love is another signal-caller who aces the eye test.

He's a sturdy 6'4", 225-pounder with a big arm and an ability to extend plays outside of the pocket. But his decision-making is a question mark (20 touchdown passes against 17 interceptions), and scouts might wonder how much of his production was tied to the fact he called the Mountain West Conference home.

Others, though, could fall in love with the 21-year-old's physical tools, especially if they play up to the competition he'll see this week.

"Let me tell you...Jordan Love is better than Herbert, and I'd take him over anyone but Tua [Tagovailoa]," an NFL scout told B/R's Matt Miller in September.

Love is a fringe first-rounder—he's 45th on Miller's big board and 34th in his latest mock draft—but this is his chance to prove he belongs.

Terrell Lewis, Edge, Alabama

Evaluating any prospect isn't easy, but with Terrell Lewis, it's an extreme version of a guessing game.

The 21-year-old got a limited run as a freshman in 2016, was limited to four games by an elbow injury in 2017 and had his 2018 season erased by a torn ACL. So, scouts essentially have one year of film to work with, and while it was impressive (11.5 tackles for loss, six sacks), it's still just one season.

Lewis has first-round gifts (maybe top half of the first-round gifts), but projecting how he'll put them to use is tricky when there's such limited on-field work to examine. He could ease a lot of that concern with a big showing at the Senior Bowl.

"Lewis is now healthy, and he showed a quick first step and explosiveness while playing on the edge of the Crimson Tide defense in 2019," ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. wrote. "Will he continue that this week? He has a chance to be one of the top 3-4 outside linebackers to be drafted."