Mets Rumors: Luis Rojas, Hensley Meulens, Tony DeFrancesco Finalists for Manager

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The New York Mets will reportedly stay in-house when selecting their next manager.

According to Andy Martino of SNY, quality control coach Luis Rojas, bench coach Hensley Meulens and first base coach Tony DeFrancesco are the three finalists for the position that is open after the National League East team fired Carlos Beltran after his connections to the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal were revealed.

Martino suggested "there's always [a] chance of a late entrant, but I don't see it."

While New York surely didn't envision moving on from Beltran before he even managed a single game, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News cited a source who said the former player "was unqualified to run the dugout" and a better candidate as a hitting coach than someone in complete control.

Beltran edged out Rojas, who Thosar noted "received strong consideration within the organization when he reached the final stages of the interview process a few months ago."

This may represent another chance for the 38-year-old who has been a part of the organization for 14 years to become a major league manager for the first time.

As for Meulens, he was on the San Francisco Giants' coaching staff for 10 years under Bruce Bochy and helped the team win three World Series crowns. Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported the Boston Red Sox also showed interest in him after they moved on from Alex Cora, who was also involved in the Astros' scandal.

DeFrancesco has extensive experience managing at the minor-league level, including for Triple-A Las Vegas within the Mets' organization.

Whichever manager the Mets hire will be tasked with turning the team around after it missed the playoffs in each of the last three years.