Maryland Police Officer Suspended for Shooting Video of Ex-NBAer Delonte West

Danny Bollinger/Getty Images

A Prince George's County police officer has been suspended for filming a video of ex-NBA wing Delonte West as authorities questioned him, per the Associated Press.

Prince George's County police chief Hank Stawinski told reporters that the officer "will be dealt with harshly" if the officer released the videos on social media, per TMZ Sports.

A handcuffed and shirtless West was seen sitting on the curb. That moment occurred after another video showed footage of West being beaten by another man in the middle of a road outside Washington, D.C.

The AP reported the following regarding the incident that led to police involvement:

"Police said in a statement Tuesday afternoon that they responded to a call about a fight near the MGM National Harbor casino, located just across the border from Washington, D.C. When officers arrived, they saw a man bleeding from the face and 'made the decision to handcuff' West.

"Police said they learned that West and the second man knew each other and that they argued earlier that morning. The men refused medical treatment and refused to press charges, police said."

TMZ Sports reported that police have started an investigation to uncover how the video made it to social media.

West has struggled with bipolar disorder, per Matt Bonesteel and Jacob Bogage of the Washington Post.

"In February 2016, he was spotted wandering around a Jack in the Box in Houston without any shoes on," the two wrote. "Last September, West was photographed on a street in Dallas, allegedly homeless."

An outpouring of support for West has emanated from numerous sources. They included Phil Martelli, his ex-coach at St. Joseph's, and Jameer Nelson, his former backcourt mate with the Hawks.

West played in the NBA from 2004 to 2012 after co-leading St. Joseph's with Nelson to an undefeated regular season and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. He made the NBA Finals with the 2008-09 Cleveland Cavaliers.