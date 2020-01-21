Antonio Brown Investigated by Police for 'Possible Battery' in Florida

Free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown is under investigation for a possible battery in Florida.

Cameron Wolfe of ESPN reported Hollywood police are present at what's described as an "active scene" at Brown's home. According to TMZ, Brown is being accused of felony battery and burglary involving a moving company driver.

A police spokesperson subsequently confirmed to ESPN that Brown is a suspect in the incident. 

Brown has not been arrested as of publication. However, TMZ reported police are working on getting a warrant for Brown's arrest, with the hope he will "surrender peacefully."

Further details on the case are unclear at this time.

Brown was involved in an incident with Hollywood police earlier this month following an argument with the mother of his children. In a video Brown broadcast on Instagram Live, he's heard yelling profanities at the police and at the woman in front of the children.

The incident led to the Hollywood Police Department severing its relationship with Brown.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus recently ended his working relationship with Brown, saying he would not represent the player any longer until he received help, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Brown has been out of football since the New England Patriots released him in September. The Patriots cut Brown after his former trainer, Britney Taylor, filed a federal lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting her on three occasions (including one instance of rape) and another woman accused Brown of sexual misconduct. Per Sports Illustrated, Brown also allegedly sent the latter woman threatening text messages following the reporting of her accusations.

The NFL has been investigating the claims over the last four months but has not yet released its findings. The New Orleans Saints are the only team to give Brown a workout since his release in New England.

