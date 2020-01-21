Report: Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia Suffers 'Significant Setback' with Knee Injury

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia's attempt to return to action has reportedly hit another snag.

According to Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe, Pedroia suffered a "significant setback" in his recovery from a left knee injury and his availability for "at least spring training is questionable." Abraham added that Pedroia is discussing his options with his family, agents and team.

The 36-year-old has been ravaged by injuries in recent years, limiting him to three games in 2018 and six contests last season.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.