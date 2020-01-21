Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez Says 'It Was the Right Time' to Join LA Galaxy

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Javier Hernandez has opened up on his decision to sign for Los Angeles Galaxy from Sevilla.

Chicharito has signed a three-year deal with the Galaxy, and the move was officially announced Tuesday.

Per Dylan Hernandez of the L.A. Times, he said: "Like when people describe me playing. You know, that he's always in the right place at the right time. It was the right time, the right opportunity."

Hernandez's arrival in the United States has been highly anticipated, as former USA international Stu Holden observed:

Football writer Zach Lowy expects him to have a significant impact on the Galaxy off the pitch:

The 31-year-old, who has 52 goals in 109 games for Mexico, is looking forward to playing "in front of a lot of Mexican fans, Galaxy fans, American fans."

Most importantly, he's eager simply to get on the pitch:

"I'm going to be playing. That's what I want in my life. People are going to say it was because I couldn't make it [in Europe], but sometimes in football there are things that are not in your hands.

"The last two years, the managers decided on giving confidence to other players rather than me.

"And now, the L.A. Galaxy, the manager of the club and the league, are telling me, 'Look, Javier, we want to give you all the trust, all the confidence to help us,' and that's why I'm taking this opportunity."

The striker signed with Sevilla from West Ham United in the summer, but he made just 15 appearances in all competitions, a total of 795 minutes of playing time.

Hernandez has arrived as the replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Swedish striker left at the expiration of his contract last season, having racked up 53 goals and 15 assists for the Galaxy in 58 appearances.

Chicharito struggled to hold down a place at Sevilla, and his time with the Hammers—where he scored 17 goals in 63 games—wasn't especially memorable, either.

However, in 157 games for Manchester United—of which only 85 were starts—he contributed 59 goals and 20 assists. He also made 33 appearances in a loan spell for Real Madrid and returned nine goals and as many assists despite starting just 12 of those games.

The forward was a regular starter at Bayer Leverkusen and racked up 39 goals and nine assists in 76 appearances.

In Major League Soccer, a player as clinical as Hernandez stands an excellent chance of replicating similar goalscoring feats to Ibrahimovic.