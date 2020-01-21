Pro Bowl 2020: TV Schedule, Live Stream and NFL Players Pool

Butch Dill/Associated Press

No, the star players from the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers won't be in the Pro Bowl. They'll be preparing for Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2.

However, there are plenty of other talented players who will be representing the AFC and NFC in this year's Pro Bowl, which takes place on Sunday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

The stakes aren't as high as most games, but this all-star contest is still a fun way for fans to watch these players in action one more time this season.

Here's everything you need to know for this year's Pro Bowl.

2020 NFL Pro Bowl Information

Date: Sunday, Jan. 26

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Camping World Stadium, Orlando

TV: ESPN and ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Pro Bowl Rosters (Subject to Change)

Note: Players from the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will not be playing in the Pro Bowl as they prepare for Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2. More replacement players will be named this week.

* indicates starter

AFC Roster

Offense

Quarterbacks: Lamar Jackson*, Baltimore Ravens; Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (Super Bowl); Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans; Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (replacement)

Running Backs: Nick Chubb*, Cleveland Browns; Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans; Mark Ingram, Baltimore Ravens

Fullback: Patrick Ricard*, Baltimore Ravens

Wide Receivers: DeAndre Hopkins*, Houston Texans (injured); Keenan Allen*, Los Angeles Chargers; Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs (Super Bowl); Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos (replacement); DJ Chark Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (replacement)

Tight ends: Travis Kelce*, Kansas City Chiefs (Super Bowl); Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens; Jack Doyle Indianapolis Colts (replacement)

Tackles: Ronnie Stanley*, Baltimore Ravens; Laremy Tunsil*, Houston Texans; Trent Brown, Oakland Raiders (injured); Orlando Brown, Baltimore Ravens (replacement)

Guards: Marshal Yanda*, Baltimore Ravens; Quenton Nelson*, Indianapolis Colts; David DeCastro, Pittsburgh Steelers (injured); Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns (replacement)

Centers: Maurkice Pouncey*, Pittsburgh Steelers (injured); Rodney Hudson, Oakland Raiders; Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis Colts (replacement)

Defense

Defensive ends: Joey Bosa*, Los Angeles Chargers (injured); Frank Clark*, Kansas City Chiefs (Super Bowl); Calais Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars; Melvin Ingram, Los Angeles Chargers (replacement); Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars (replacement)

Interior linemen: Cameron Heyward*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Chris Jones*, Kansas City Chiefs (Super Bowl); Geno Atkins, Cincinnati Bengals; Jurrell Casey, Tennessee Titans (replacement)

Outside linebackers: Von Miller*, Denver Broncos; T.J. Watt*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Matt Judon, Baltimore Ravens

Inside linebackers: Darius Leonard*, Indianapolis Colts; Dont'a Hightower, New England Patriots (injured); Tremaine Edmunds, Buffalo Bills (replacement)

Cornerbacks: Stephon Gilmore*, New England Patriots; Tre'Davious White*, Buffalo Bills; Marcus Peters, Baltimore Ravens (injured); Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens; Joe Haden, Pittsburgh Steelers (replacement)

Safeties: Minkah Fitzpatrick*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Jamal Adams*, New York Jets; Earl Thomas, Baltimore Ravens

Special Teams

Kicker: Justin Tucker*, Baltimore Ravens

Punter: Brett Kern*, Tennessee Titans

Returner: Mecole Hardman*, Kansas City Chiefs (Super Bowl)

Special teamer: Matthew Slater*, New England Patriots

Long snapper: Morgan Cox*, Baltimore Ravens

NFC Roster

Offense

Quarterbacks: Russell Wilson*, Seattle Seahawks; Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints; Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Running Backs: Dalvin Cook*, Minnesota Vikings; Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers; Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk*, San Francisco 49ers (Super Bowl); C.J. Ham, Minnesota Vikings (replacement)

Wide receivers: Julio Jones*, Atlanta Falcons; Michael Thomas*, New Orleans Saints; Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (injury); Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys (replacement)

Tight ends: George Kittle*, San Francisco 49ers (Super Bowl); Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles; Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons

Tackles: David Bakhtiari*, Green Bay Packers; Tyron Smith*, Dallas Cowboys; Terron Armstead, New Orleans Saints

Guards: Zack Martin*, Dallas Cowboys; Brandon Brooks*, Philadelphia Eagles (injury); Brandon Scherff, Washington Redskins; Trai Turner, Carolina Panthers (replacement)

Centers: Jason Kelce*, Philadelphia Eagles; Travis Frederick, Dallas Cowboys

Defense

Defensive ends: Cameron Jordan*, New Orleans Saints; Nick Bosa*, San Francisco 49ers (Super Bowl); Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings

Interior linemen: Aaron Donald*, Los Angeles Rams; Fletcher Cox*, Philadelphia Eagles; Grady Jarrett, Atlanta Falcons

Outside linebackers: Chandler Jones*, Arizona Cardinals; Khalil Mack*, Chicago Bears; Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Inside linebackers: Bobby Wagner*, Seattle Seahawks; Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers (retired); Jaylon Smith, Dallas Cowboys (replacement)

Cornerbacks: Marshon Lattimore*, New Orleans Saints; Richard Sherman*, San Francisco 49ers (Super Bowl); Darius Slay, Detroit Lions; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams (injured); Kyle Fuller, Chicago Bears (replacement)

Safeties: Budda Baker*, Arizona Cardinals; Harrison Smith*, Minnesota Vikings; Eddie Jackson, Chicago Bears

Special Teams

Kicker: Wil Lutz*, New Orleans Saints

Punter: Tress Way*, Washington Redskins

Returner: Deonte Harris*, New Orleans Saints

Special teamer: Cordarrelle Patterson*, Chicago Bears

Long snapper: Rick Lovato*, Philadelphia Eagles

Pro Bowl Buzz

The battle for conference supremacy

For three years from 2014-16, the Pro Bowl opted to change to a draft-style format that featured a pool of players with two captains picking the teams. However, that format is now gone.

The Pro Bowl returned to an AFC vs. NFC format in 2017, making this the fourth season since the return to the traditional matchup.

The AFC has won all three Pro Bowls since the return to this format. It now holds a 24-22 lead in the all-time series against the NFC after its 26-7 win in last year's matchup. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Jets safety Jamal Adams were the MVPs in that game.

The last time the NFC won a Pro Bowl was in 2013, the final year before the brief switch to the draft format. It won that game over the AFC 62-35.

Here are the different rules

There will be some things that happen differently during the Pro Bowl from a traditional NFL game.

One major difference is that there are no kickoffs in the Pro Bowl. Teams will start at their own 25-yard line following a score. There will also be a two-minute warning in each quarter.

Some other rules are in place to ensure player safety. Defenses aren't allowed to blitz, and intentional grounding by the quarterback is legal. There can also be no blocks below the waist.

Offenses must also have a running back and tight end in all formations. They also can't shift or move a player in motion.

Ravens, Seahawks coaching staffs set to lead teams

A pair of veteran head coaches will be leading the Pro Bowl teams this season.

The AFC will be led by John Harbaugh and the Ravens' coaching staff. Baltimore went 14-2 during the regular season, winning a franchise-record 12 consecutive games to end the year. It was the Ravens' first 14-win regular season in franchise history, as they earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC for the first time.

However, Baltimore's season had a disappointing end. It lost at home to Tennessee in the divisional round—its first playoff game—falling well short of its goal of winning the Super Bowl.

The NFC will be led by Pete Carroll and the Seahawks' coaching staff. Seattle went 11-5 during the regular season, earning the top wild-card berth in the NFC. The Seahawks went on the road and beat the Eagles in the Wild Card Round, before losing to the Packers in the divisional round.

Harbaugh and Carroll are both former Super Bowl champions with their respective teams.