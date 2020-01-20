Jalen Hurts Says He Wouldn't Change Any Experience from Alabama, Oklahoma Career

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts reiterated Monday that he had no regrets from his college career, which included transferring from Alabama to Oklahoma before the 2019 season.

"I don't think there is any experience that I would go back and exchange or change," he told reporters during Senior Bowl festivities. "Everything has happened for a reason. It's all happened as it's supposed to. I think I'm stronger, wiser, a better man, player, leader for everything."

