49ers News: Tevin Coleman Has 'Good Chance to Play' in Super Bowl Amid Injury

San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman was carted away from the team's 37-20 NFC Championship Game victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, and head coach Kyle Shanahan provided an update Monday.

Shanahan told reporters that Coleman suffered a dislocated right shoulder but "expects him to have a good chance to play" against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2.

He also disclosed that Coleman was able to have his shoulder popped back into place, and the team is still awaiting imaging results.

Coleman left Sunday's game early in the second quarter, visibly in pain, and was ruled out with a shoulder injury. Prior to leaving, the 26-year-old carried the ball six times for 21 yards.

Raheem Mostert more than made up for Coleman's absence with a career-high 220 yards and four touchdowns on 29 carries. His performance set several records:

Coleman's status for the Super Bowl is still crucial, though, given that he rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns in the Niners' 27-10 divisional-round win over the Minnesota Vikings.

The Atlanta Falcons' 2015 third-round pick recorded 544 yards and six touchdowns on 137 carries across 14 regular-season games. He had missed two contests after suffering a high ankle sprain on San Francisco's first play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1.

The 49ers will need as many offensive weapons as possible against the high-octane Chiefs, led by reigning league MVP Patrick Mahomes. San Francisco has had the top rushing attack this postseason with 235.5 yards per game.

Super Bowl LIV is set for Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET from Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.