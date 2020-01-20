Video: Bronny James Hit with Object During Sierra Canyon Game; Fan Ejected

Sierra Canyon's Bronny James #0 is seen against Paul VI during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 20, 2020, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Gregory Payan/Associated Press

A fan was thrown out of Sierra Canyon's game on Monday vs. Virginia's Paul VI Catholic High School for throwing a small object at Bronny James, according to Krysten Peek of Yahoo Sports:

"You'd be surprised by all the stuff Bronny has to go through," Sierra Canyon's Ziaire Williams told Peek. "It's not fair, but he doesn't let it faze him at all. I'm learning how to be more like that from him, and he's younger than me."

The game was quite the spectacle with 4,000 fans in attendance. The most notable fan among them was LeBron James, who was there to watch his son, Bronny.   

Paul VI won the contest 70-62, led by Trevor Keels (24 points, five rebounds) and Jeremy Roach (16 points, seven assists). Bronny James played 13 minutes, missing both of his shots.

