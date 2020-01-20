Super Bowl 2020: Halftime Performers, Date and Odds for Chiefs vs. 49ers

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

With the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers set to face off for all the marbles in two weeks, the excitement for both the game and the halftime entertainment is already starting to build.

Given its renowned nightlife, Miami is the perfect spot for both Jennifer Lopez and Shakira to make their Super Bowl halftime show debuts. Likewise, the Super Bowl LIV matchup between two high-powered offenses led by young quarterbacks and a pair of top-10 defenses is sure to only heighten the city's noted party atmosphere.

Here's a look at all the info and latest odds for the first Super Bowl in Miami since 2010.

Super Bowl LIV Information: Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers

Date: Sunday, February 2, 2020

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV

Odds (via Caesars): Chiefs -118 (bet $118 to win $100), Niners -102

Spread (via Caesars): Chiefs -1; Over/Under: 53.5

The line is tight and worth debating. The Chiefs are a one-point favorite in what's expected to be a high-scoring affair, and rightly so. Kansas City and Andy Reid's offense, designed around Patrick Mahomes' heroics and a spry group of pass-catchers, is made to stretch defenses vertically and put up points.

San Francisco's defense, coordinated by Robert Saleh, is designed around a terrifyingly dominant pass rush and a smart, shifty secondary—subjecting opposing offenses to an ongoing onslaught up front and a trap scheme in the intermediate and deep games.

Still, no deep game goes as far as fast as the Chiefs and, once Mahomes' legs and Reid's gadget sweeps open up some time, that should enable Mahomes to find green downfield and put points on the board.

If Kansas City scores points, which they should, then the 49ers will be forced away from their incredible run game (led Raheem Mostert's speed, vision and toughness) and into a passing attack helmed by Jimmy Garoppolo.

San Francisco has weapons, but Garoppolo will need to show some rare heroics—two weeks after throwing just eight passes in the NFC Championship Game—to beat the Chiefs.

As for the performers, this is the first Super Bowl halftime show since the NFL partnered with Jay-Z and Roc Nation to lead the league's music and entertainment endeavors. A year after the NFL decided to blend a cocktail of Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi and a light Spongebob tease, Jay-Z's team has opted for something a little less mismatched.

Kudos to the NFL for trying to satisfy everyone with Adam Levine's crooning and Scott's hit tracks, but Miami is the perfect chance for J-Lo and Shakira to get the afterparty energy started even before the second half kicks off.

So far, it's a mystery as to whether there will be any guest performers or any palm tree scenery sprouted on the field at halftime—but, of the elements we know, this should be a fun show and should, like the game, fit Miami beautifully.