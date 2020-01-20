Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Ezekiel Elliott Top List of NFL Merchandise Sales

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

As Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for Super Bowl LIV, a changing of the guard could be happening in the NFL.

Mahomes overtook Tom Brady to become the NFL's highest-seller in terms of licensed merchandise between March and November, according to the NFL Players Association. Brady sat in first place when the NFLPA unveiled the sales figures from March through August.

Ezekiel Elliott, Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. rounded out the top five.

NFL Player Merchandise Sales

1. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

2. Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots

3. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

4. Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns

5. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns

6. Khalil Mack, LB, Chicago Bears

7. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

8. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

9. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

10. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Last year, Brady and the New England Patriots bested the Chiefs in the AFC title game. Mahomes appears poised to take the mantle from Brady as the NFL's premier passer.

The 24-year-old threw for 4,031 yards, 26 touchdowns and five interceptions in 14 games. And while the Patriots faltered against the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card Round, Mahomes torched the Titans defense for 294 yards and three scores in the AFC title game.

Off the field, Mahomes is rapidly becoming of the league's most bankable stars as well. The Chiefs quarterback is the cover athlete for Madden NFL 20 and has recently been included in marketing campaigns for Head & Shoulders and State Farm.

Helping beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV would help Mahomes become an even bigger fixture in the NFL sphere.

The Chiefs are slight one-point favorites over the Niners at the Caesars Sportsbook.