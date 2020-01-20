Panthers Hire Phil Snow as Defensive Coordinator After 3 Seasons with Baylor

Jerry Larson/Associated Press

The Carolina Panthers officially named Phil Snow as the team's defensive coordinator Monday, meaning he'll continue to work with newly hired head coach Matt Rhule.

Snow was the defensive coordinator for the past three seasons at Baylor and the three years prior at Temple, working under Rhule at each stop. He was also the defensive coordinator at UCLA in 2001 when Rhule was the defensive line coach.

