Manchester United vs. Burnley: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester United will aim to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat at Liverpool when they host Burnley at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Chelsea's shock loss to Newcastle United in Week 23 meant United did not lose any ground in the top-four race when they were beaten at Anfield.

Burnley are a tough proposition, though, as they proved on Sunday when they beat Leicester City 2-1.

The Clarets continue to fight for their Premier League lives because they are only five points clear of the relegation zone.

Date: Wednesday, January 22

Time: 8:15 p.m. GMT, 3:15 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 1 (UK), NBC Sports Gold (UK)

Live Stream: BT Sport App, NBC Sports App

Match Odds (via Caesars): Manchester United 2-5, Draw 37-10, Burnley 37-5

United were dealt a double blow at the weekend. As well as losing to Liverpool, it was confirmed top goalscorer Marcus Rashford is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines:

In his absence, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Daniel James are going to need to step up their goalscoring output.

Rashford's 14 league goals this season account for nearly 40 per cent of United's total of 36.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will miss the England international and needs to find a system in which his side's potency in front of goal does not decrease, as it is already on the low side.

Burnley have been a difficult side for United to beat at home in recent seasons, taking a point from each of their last three visits to Old Trafford.

In 2019-20, though, Sean Dyche's side have conceded 38 goals in 23 league appearances, the fourth-worst defensive record in the division.

That will give the likes of Greenwood, James and Martial confidence that they can make the key contributions in front of goal on Wednesday as the Red Devils look to get their season back on track.

Despite numerous poor performances this term, United are still in fifth:

The top four remains a genuine possibility, but United will only break into the UEFA Champions League spots if they dispatch struggling sides like Burnley.