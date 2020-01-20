Maurizio Sarri: Juventus Must Revolve Around Problem-Solver Cristiano Ronaldo

Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has said the team "must revolve" around star forward Cristiano Ronaldo, as the Portuguese solves so many problems for them.

The Portugal international continued his brilliant run of form on Sunday with two goals in the team's 2-1 win over Parma in Serie A. It was a victory that saw Juve move four points clear of Inter Milan at the top of the table.

Speaking after the game, Sarri said Ronaldo can sometimes provide a conundrum for him, although the forward makes up for that with his goalscoring, per Sky Sport Italia (h/t Ben Spratt of Goal).

"We have a champion who sometimes creates a problem for you but solves 100 of them," he said. "The rest of the team has to revolve around him."

Ronaldo's two goals were decisive for the Bianconeri:

The 34-year-old is enjoying his best run of form of the campaign:

Sarri said he wasn't pleased with some aspects of his team's display and said he tried to send a message to the rest of the team with his substitutions.

"The mental intensity can be improved, even the management of certain moments of the matches," he noted. "I don't even like dribbling in our own half in the last few minutes. I would prefer to concede a goal on the counter-attack than in our own penalty area."

Ronaldo gives Juventus an edge. While the Portuguese struggled for form and fitness earlier in the campaign, he now looks back to a level approaching his best again.

Per Squawka Football, Ronaldo moved to a landmark number of goals on Sunday, only for Lionel Messi to edge ahead again later in the day when he scored for Barcelona:

While Sarri's team haven't been at their fluid best of late, he will be pleased to see Ronaldo cranking up his goalscoring figures with the business end of the season coming closer into view.

With a four-point lead established over Inter, the Bianconeri are now big favourites to win Serie A again. It's in the UEFA Champions League where all eyes will be on Ronaldo to perform, though, as Juventus chase their first success in the competition since 1996.

Ronaldo is the all-time top scorer in the Champions League and has won the tournament five times in his career. If he can carry this kind of form into the competition, starting with the last-16 showdown against Lyon next month, then Juventus will be difficult to beat.