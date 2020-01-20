Pro Bowl 2020 Roster: Full List of Players, Final MVP Predictions and Top Snubs

"Lamar wants to go, he's fired up," Harbaugh said. "He told me he couldn't wait."

Jackson will receive a chance to combine with running back Mark Ingram, fullback Patrick Ricard and tight end Mark Andrews for one final contest this season.

The familiarity with some offensive weapons, as well as a few Ravens on the offensive line, should help Jackson find comfort in the pocket from the start of his appearance.

In his last two outings, the second-year player out of Louisville put up at least 230 passing yards and 100 rushing yards.

He likely will not have enough time on the field to put up those type of numbers, but he could still thrive in both aspects of the offense to produce a score or two that leads to an AFC advantage on the scoreboard.

If the thrives enough to win Offensive MVP, he would be the second straight AFC quarterback to win the award after Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes did so last season.

Defensive: Danielle Hunter, DE, Minnesota

Since the Pro Bowl shifted back to the AFC-versus-NFC format, two linebackers and a defensive back have been named Defensive MVP.

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter has the potential to become the first lineman to earn that honor in the four-year span.

Hunter totaled 14.5 sacks for the second straight regular season, and he recorded a career high in quarterback hits with 22.

He comes into the Pro Bowl off a six-game sack streak that dates back to the Week 13 clash with the Seattle Seahawks.

Between Hunter, Cameron Jordan of the New Orleans Saints and the replacement for Super Bowl-bound Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers, the NFC defensive ends should put plenty of pressure on whomever is the AFC quarterback on the field.

If he is a constant fixture in the backfield, Hunter could produce a few sacks and tackles for loss that may help the NFC earn its first win in the event since the format reversed back to conferences in 2016.

Top Snubs

Josh Jacobs, RB, Oakland

Josh Jacobs was one of many players to thrive in the Oakland Raiders' rookie class.

The Alabama product totaled 1,150 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in 13 appearances during his rookie campaign.

But with Cleveland's Nick Chubb, Tennessee's Derrick Henry and Ingram all elected to the AFC roster, there was not room for Jacobs.

Jacobs finished with fewer regular-season rushing yards than Henry and Chubb, who finished first and second in that category, respectively, but the first-year player totaled more than Ingram, who split carries with Jackson.

While Jacobs deserves recognition for his fantastic rookie season, it was always going to be tough breaking into the Pro Bowl roster with one of the most influential players of the campaign fighting for the third AFC roster spot.

Jacobs is one of three AFC running backs who landed in the top 10 of rushing yards who could make a case to be in Orlando. Jacksonville's Leonard Fournette and Cincinnati's Joe Mixon are the others.

But what separates Jacobs from the others is his rise to stardom to set the foundation for a successful NFL career.

If he produces similar numbers in his sophomore season, Jacobs could force his way on to the Pro Bowl roster, and he may even help the Raiders qualify for a postseason bid.

Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit

Kenny Golladay fell into a similar situation as Jacobs, as he turned in a successful season but was denied a Pro Bowl spot because of other top talents in the NFC at wide receiver.

The Detroit wide receiver put together his second straight 1,000-yard season, and he did so without Matthew Stafford for half of the campaign.

Even with Jeff Driskel and David Blough struggling to deal with pressure in the pocket, Golladay still got open and became a reliable target for both backups.

Golladay produced five 100-yard performances and closed the regular season by finding the end zone in three of five contests.

The third-year player finished seventh on the NFL receiving yards chart behind NFC Pro Bowl honorees Mike Evans, Julio Jones and Michael Thomas.

Golladay even got snubbed as a replacement player, as Dallas' Amari Cooper was named to the NFC roster as a fill-in for Evans January 9.

With the wide receiver not on the roster, the Lions are only represented by defensive back Darius Slay.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.