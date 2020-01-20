NFC Championship Game 2020 Final Score, Highlights from Packers vs. 49ers

Ben Margot/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo attempted only eight passes in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

In a pass-first era of NFL football, it was remarkable how little the ball went through the air. Also remarkable? The 49ers' dominant showing in their 37-20 win over the Green Bay Packers, which sent them to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2012 season.

Garoppolo didn't need to throw the football. Instead, he just turned and handed the ball off to running back Raheem Mostert. He did that 29 times, in fact, as Mostert rushed for 220 yards and four touchdowns to power San Francisco's victory.

"Our team, it's incredible to be a part of," Garoppolo said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "We can win so many different ways. Raheem, those guys up front, the tight ends obviously were just dominating tonight. It was fun."

And it was dominant and fun for the 49ers from the start.

San Francisco scored the only points of the first quarter when Mostert scored his first touchdown, a 36-yard run with five minutes, 55 seconds to go in the opening quarter.

The 49ers kept it going in the second quarter, thanks to Mostert and kicker Robbie Gould.

Gould kicked a pair of second-quarter field goals from 54 and 27 yards, and Mostert also scored a pair of touchdowns in the quarter. Mostert's third touchdown of the game gave San Francisco a 27-0 lead with 45 seconds to go in the first half.

The Packers' offense had a better showing in the second half, as they scored three touchdowns. Two of those came on rushing scores by running back Aaron Jones, including Green Bay's first points with 8:44 to go in the third quarter.

However, Mostert also scored a touchdown in the third, as he found the end zone for the fourth time on a 22-yard run with 4:49 remaining.

"He's so fast," 49ers tackle Joe Staley said, per AP. "He's incredibly fast. He's fearless going through the hole. He has trust in the linemen to block it up. He's a great running back."

Although Green Bay had 358 yards of total offense, San Francisco forced three turnovers. That included an interception by veteran cornerback Richard Sherman that sealed the game with 1:48 to go in the fourth quarter.

This has been a remarkable turnaround for the 49ers. They went 4-12 last season, which earned them the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft that they used on defensive standout Nick Bosa. Now, they're 15-3 and one win away from their first Super Bowl title since the 1994 season.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, the only other teams to reach the Super Bowl a year after winning four or fewer games are the 1999 Rams and the 1988 Bengals—the Rams went on to win the Super Bowl title.

The 49ers will look to do the same when they face the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2.