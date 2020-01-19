Titans' Derrick Henry Says He Believes New Contract 'Will Get Worked Out'

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry did all he could to prove his worth throughout his team's Cinderella playoff run.

The 26-year-old Pro Bowler was asked after the Titans' 35-24 AFC Championship Game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday about his upcoming contract negotiations, as he will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

"Throughout the whole season, you have to stick together through all the adversity," Henry told reporters. "We have a lot of great guys in the locker room. It's football, you know the locker room is going to change. Right now, we just lost a game. I am not even thinking about no contracts or things like that. When that time comes, I am sure it will get worked out."

Henry rushed for 446 yards and two touchdowns across three postseason games after he claimed the NFL regular-season rushing crown with 1,540 yards on 303 carries.

Henry eclipsed 100 yards on the ground six times in the regular season, including a 211-yard performance in the Titans' must-win Week 17 contest against Houston. The 2016 second-round pick was the most consistent part of Tennessee's attack throughout the year as Marcus Mariota was benched at quarterback in mid-October for Ryan Tannehill.

The Alabama product was more concerned that the Titans fell one game short of their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1999 campaign than with his contract.

"I'll definitely shed a couple of tears," Henry added. "Just because I love my teammates. I love playing football, I love competing and I love my teammates. Those guys helped me get through a lot.''

Henry also relayed a message to Nashville and Titans fans:

According to ESPN's Turron Davenport, at least 19 Titans will have expiring contracts this offseason. Henry will presumably be the top priority in Tennessee once negotiations begin.

Since the Titans drafted Henry, he has rushed for 3,833 yards and 38 touchdowns on 804 carries across 62 regular-season games. Not only has he produced, but he has only missed two games despite a heavy workload.