LSU QB Joe Burrow Wants to Get Drafted by 'Whoever Wants to Pay Me Money'

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Joe Burrow wants to be a Cincinnati Bengal.

As long as the check clears.

The presumed No. 1 overall pick was asked about returning to his home state during LSU's visit to the White House and said he's more than happy going anywhere next season, presuming they pay him.

"Whoever wants to pay me money to play the game of football, I'll play for 'em. It doesn't matter to me," Burrow said, per Josh Wingrove of Bloomberg.

