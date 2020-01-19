Super Bowl 2020: Final Predictions, Odds Before AFC, NFC Championship Games

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The time for talk, practice and anticipation is over. The day of NFL's conference championship games has arrived.

The biggest day of the football season so far, four teams will look to advance to Super Bowl LIV by winning their respective conference championships Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs are set to host the Tennessee Titans on the AFC side, while the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers are facing off in the NFC.

With kickoff nearly here, here's everything you need to know about the conference title games, along with odds and predictions.

Conference Championship Info

Sunday, Jan. 19

AFC Championship Game

Who: No. 6 Tennessee Titans at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs

When: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Odds (via Caesars): Kansas City -7; over/under 53 points

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Titans 28

NFC Championship Game

Who: No. 2 Green Bay Packers at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Odds (via Caesars): San Francisco -7.5; Over/Under 46.5 points



Prediction: 49ers 24, Packers 20

Chiefs Put an End to Titans' Incredible Postseason Run

The Chiefs are going to do what the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens couldn't: end the Titans' season.

That's because Kansas City's offense has a lot of momentum after scoring 51 points in the divisional-round win over the Houston Texans. After the Texans opened the game with 24 straight points, the Chiefs showcased their resiliency by battling back to lead by halftime and cruise to a win in the second half.

Kansas City is also motivated after losing to Tennessee during the regular season and losing in last year's AFC Championship Game to New England. But the Chiefs realize that the Titans are on a roll and that this will likely be a competitive game.

"I think that with the Titans, the physicality and determination they play with is big," Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). He continued:

"They're going to get after it and fight for every single yard. Their defense is going to fly around to the ball and not give up on anything. We're just trying to match that. We're going to go out there and give it everything we have to come out with a victory."

The Chiefs will have a key drive to take the lead late and hold on to advance to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1969 season. It will also be the first AFC championship in Chiefs history, as its previous two Super Bowl appearances came prior to the AFL-NFL merger.

49ers Defense Does It Again with Late Stand vs. Packers

San Francisco is doing a lot of things well this season. But its most impressive asset? Its lockdown defense, which was ranked No. 2 in the NFL and first in the NFC during the regular season.

The 49ers kept that defensive prowess going to begin the playoffs, as they allowed only 147 yards in their 27-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the divisional round. They will look to beat the Packers for the second time this season—they won 37-8 during the teams' regular-season meeting.

However, San Francisco isn't allowing itself to be overconfident because of that earlier win over Green Bay.

"Don't be that stupid because that's not real," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "This is about Sunday's game. I can give a thousand stories of things like that, playing games in my history I've been a part of."

He's also going to be part of a San Francisco team that will win the NFC title. It may not be as dominant, but San Francisco's defense will have another strong showing to take down Green Bay and help it advance to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2012 season.