Final Predictions for Lesnar, Lynch, Fiend and WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Match Card

Credit: WWE.com

Brock Lesnar plans to enter No. 1 and run the gauntlet, but watching him eliminate 29 other men one by one would make for the most boring Royal Rumble of all time.

In the first five or so entrants, if not entry No. 2, watch out for someone to come into the mix and eliminate The Beast Incarnate to set up the WWE Championship match for WrestleMania.

Beyond that point, it should be a regular Royal Rumble, with the winner hinging on one question: Does WWE want to go all-in on whoever takes out Lesnar, or will everyone split the difference?

As much as Kevin Owens or Drew McIntyre would make for a great opponent for Lesnar, this is WWE.

Any time CEO Vince McMahon has a choice between mainstream media coverage and spectacle or sticking to the Superstars who are on the roster all the time, he goes for the outsider.

Watch out for Cain Velasquez, Tyson Fury or Daniel Cormier to play this role, with a stronger likelihood for Velasquez based on his contract status and time in the WWE Performance Center.

Assuming the priority will be to book him strong to counteract his Crown Jewel loss, Velasquez will win the whole thing and make his title shot at WrestleMania official.

However, there's a chance WWE might want to have that story play out differently. Eliminating Lesnar could be enough to justify the match without having him win the Royal Rumble.

In that case, the winner should be someone who will challenge The Fiend, and the only option for that from SmackDown is Reigns.

The Big Dog has been out of the title hunt for the past year, is SmackDown's premier player on all promotional material and the show's intro and remains as much of a priority in 2020 as he has been for more than six years.

On paper, Reigns is the perfect opponent, as his superhero status balances out Wyatt's evil villain role. Nobody is better suited to vanquishing The Fiend, so he will either win the Royal Rumble or earn a No. 1 contender spot another way.

All roads lead to Wyatt vs. Reigns and Lesnar vs. Velasquez. It's a coin toss between Reigns and Velasquez for this year's Royal Rumble winner.

Prediction: Velasquez wins.

Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.