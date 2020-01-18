Watch Alex Ovechkin Pass Mario Lemieux for 10th on NHL's All-Time Goal List

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 18, 2020

Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin (8) reacts after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Washington Capitals winger Alex Ovechkin passed Pittsburgh Penguins legend Mario Lemieux for 10th place on the NHL's all-time goal scoring list with a tremendous third-period goal in Saturday's game against the New York Islanders.

Here's a look at the 33rd goal of the 2019-20 season for Ovechkin, who also scored in the first period for the Caps to bring his career total to 691:

He later completed the hat trick to match longtime Detroit Red Wings superstar Steve Yzerman, who currently serves in the Wings' front office, for ninth place at 692.

Next up is Mark Messier, who tallied 694 goals across stints with the Edmonton Oilers, New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks during his Hall of Fame career.

The real question is whether Ovechkin can break the all-time mark of 894 by Wayne Gretzky.

Although the Russian sensation is 34, he's showed no signs of slowing down. He recorded 51 goals last season, marking the eighth time he hit the 50-goal plateau, and is on pace to reach the mark again this year.

So even if his pace slows a little bit in the coming years, perhaps into the 30-35 range, he could still make a push toward The Great One around the age of 40.

Ovechkin's elite shooting talent and power-play prowess makes that a reasonable target, especially if he can go on some more scoring binges like he's on right now.

Related

    Devon Toews taunts Capitals, does Evgeny Kuznetsov’s bird celly after scoring

    Washington Capitals logo
    Washington Capitals

    Devon Toews taunts Capitals, does Evgeny Kuznetsov’s bird celly after scoring

    Russianmachineneverbreaks
    via Russianmachineneverbreaks

    Alex Ovechkin ties ‘one of my idols’ Mario Lemieux for 10th all-time in goals

    Washington Capitals logo
    Washington Capitals

    Alex Ovechkin ties ‘one of my idols’ Mario Lemieux for 10th all-time in goals

    Russianmachineneverbreaks
    via Russianmachineneverbreaks

    Remembering the other series-clinching goal from Evgeny Kuznetsov

    Washington Capitals logo
    Washington Capitals

    Remembering the other series-clinching goal from Evgeny Kuznetsov

    NBC Sports Washington
    via NBC Sports Washington

    Tkachuk Clan Knows the Game Is Better with More Characters

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Tkachuk Clan Knows the Game Is Better with More Characters

    Eric Francis
    via Sportsnet.ca