Browns Rumors: Rich Scangarello to Interview for OC Job Under Kevin Stefanski

New Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is still filling out his staff, with Rich Scangarello reportedly set to interview for their offensive coordinator position.

Per cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, Scangarello is expected to interview with the team on Monday or Tuesday.

Scangarello, 47, spent the 2019 season working as the Denver Broncos offensive coordinator. He was fired by the organization on Jan. 12 after they finished 28th in scoring (17.6 points per game) and total yards (298.6 per game).

Despite those numbers, there were positive developments for the Broncos under his watch. Rookie quarterback Drew Lock showed great promise with a 4-1 record, 1,020 yards, seven touchdowns and a 64.1 completion percentage in five starts to end the season.

Scangarello also has three years of experience working alongside Kyle Shanahan. The California native worked as an offensive quality control coach with the Atlanta Falcons in 2015 when Shanahan was offensive coordinator. He worked as the San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks coach under Shanahan from 2017-18.

The Browns hired Stefanski, who spent last season as the Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator, on Jan. 12. He is tasked with turning the team around after a disappointing 6-10 record under Freddie Kitchens in 2019.