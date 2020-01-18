WWE SmackDown Ratings Up with Kane's Return and Reigns vs. Roode Tables Match

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown saw a bump in viewership less than two weeks before the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

According to Showbuzz Daily, SmackDown averaged 2.58 million viewers during its two-hour broadcast, which was up from last week's 2.503 million viewers. Additionally, SmackDown was the No. 1 show in the 18-49 demographic Friday with a 0.8 rating.

This week's SmackDown opened with WWE legend Kane returning to cut a promo about the Royal Rumble. He was interrupted by Bray Wyatt and the Firefly Funhouse, which led to The Fiend emerging from underneath the ring.

It was seemingly a well-placed trap by Kane, though, as former Team Hell No partner Daniel Bryan showed up and laid out The Fiend with a running knee, which sent the Universal champion scurrying back under the ring.

After that exchange, Bryan challenged The Fiend to a strap match at Royal Rumble in an effort to prevent the champion from running.

The main event saw Roman Reigns face Robert Roode in a tables match, with the winner getting to pick the stipulation for the Reigns vs. King Corbin match at Royal Rumble.

Not surprisingly, the match devolved into chaos when Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and The Usos got involved. Once The Usos got the better of Corbin and Ziggler—and managed to put Ziggler through the table—The Big Dog gained the upper hand as well and speared Roode through a table.

To close the show, Reigns announced that he and Corbin will do battle in a Falls Count Anywhere match at spacious Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Other major happenings on SmackDown included Lacey Evans beating Bayley to earn a SmackDown Women's Championship match against Bayley at Royal Rumble, The Usos' win against The Revival and John Morrison beating Big E of New Day thanks to help from The Miz.

It won't be a surprise if next week's SmackDown sees another spike in viewership since it will be the final main-roster WWE show prior to the Royal Rumble.

